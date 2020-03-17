Alia Bhatt's Fans Are Disappointed With Makers Of 'RRR' | Here's Why

Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Telugu debut in the upcoming period action film, RRR. Just a few days ago, on March 15, 2020, Alia Bhatt celebrated her 27th birthday. On the occasion of her birthday, the makers of RRR sent a heartfelt birthday wish for the actor on their official social media page. However, fans were not satisfied with RRR's birthday wish, as filmmakers have still not shared Alia Bhatt's first look poster for the film.

Alia Bhatt's fans are unhappy with RRR makers; demand her first look poster

Here's wishing the best to a phenomenal actor and charming personality! Happy birthday @aliaa08... We can't wait for you to join us! #HappyBirthdayAliaBhatt #RRRMovie — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 15, 2020

Above is the post that RRR's makers shared on social media on Alia Bhatt's birthday. They wished Alia Bhatt for her birthday and called her a phenomenal actor. They also stated that they could not wait for her to join them in the film's set. However, fans of Alia Bhatt rightfully pointed out that RRR has not yet shared her first look poster for the film.

Thought you guys will share a first look 👀 ☹️ 😬 happy birthday @aliaa08 #HappyBirthdayAliaBhatt — Chaitanya MLV (@chaitu4u) March 15, 2020

Moreover, some fans realised that Alia Bhatt has still not begun filming for RRR. This worried her fans, as the film is already nearing completion. Many felt like Alia Bhatt would only play a minor role in the film and would not have a lot of screen time. Fans also asked the RRR makers to share more news about the film and demanded more posters for the lead characters.

@RRRMovie Please At least Update Date Please ??#JrNTRMusic — Jr NTR Music™ (@JrNTRMusic) March 15, 2020

