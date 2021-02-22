Alia Bhatt wishes future relative Kareena on baby with 'Timtim' mention; Neetu shares post

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcoming a bundle of joy, their second child delighted their near and dear ones. Among the best wishes came for the couple on the birth of their son was the former’s future relative Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor. While the Highway star shared excitement to see 'Saifeena's first child Taimur 'baby brother', the latter was happy about another addition to the list of ‘cuties’ in the family.

Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor on Saif & Kareena’s baby

Alia took to her Instagram stories to share an image of Kareena, Saif and Taimur. Congratulating the couple, she wrote that she could not wait to meet ‘little TimTim's brother.

Alia and Kareena are set to be relatives in the future as she is expected to marry the latter’s cousin Ranbir Kapoor this year.

Meanwhile, Ranbir’s mother, actor Neetu Kapoor shared a picture with him, her daughter Riddhima and son-in-law Bharat posing with the second-time mom and congratulated the couple for ‘one more addition to the cuties.’

Riddhima had been the first to confirm the news on social media.

Among the other interesting wishes was from Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor, Sharing a picture of Randhir Kapoor holding a little Kareena in his arms, Karisma was delighted about Kareena becoming 'a mama once again' and herself becoming a 'masi again.

Kareena-Saif welcomes second child

The couple had released a statement announcing the pregnancy in August with a statement, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support."

Kareena was taken to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai at 4.45 AM on Sunday and her father Randhir Kapoor stated that she gave birth to her second baby at 9 AM. Randhir Kapoor, Saif and Taimur had visited the couple at the hospital.

"We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well wishers for their love and support," Saif said in a statement.

Amrita Arora, Neha Dhupia, Dia Mirza, Manish Malhotra lead wishes from the celebrities of film industry on the arrival of the baby.

