Ram Charan Wishes His Mother On Her Birthday, Says 'thank You For Unconditional Love'

Tollywood superstar Ram Charan wished his mother Surekha on her birthday in an adorable way. He shared a picture with his mother Surekha Konidela on his Instagram and thanked her for loving him unconditionally. Seeing Ram Charan's post, several celebrities and fans also wished his mother on his post.

Ram Charan wishes his mother Surekha on her birthday

Ram Charan's mother Surekha celebrated her birthday on February 19. He shared a picture with his mother on his social media. Captioning the photo, he wrote, " Thank you for ur unconditional love. Happy birthday Amma !!." In the picture, Ram wore a brown kurta and a black coat while his mother wore an orange and gold saree. Take a look at Ram Charan's Twitter as well as Instagram post.

Thank you for ur unconditional love. Happy birthday Amma!! 🥳❤️ pic.twitter.com/43tqclcT7c — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) February 18, 2021

Netizens wish Ram Charan's mother

Fans flooded his comment section with all things nice and wished his mother. A fan wrote that more people should get to read what he wrote. Another user shared a collage of Ram Charan's photos with his mother Surekha. A fan wished her and wrote that she must have been a proud wife of Chiranjeevi and more proud of his son Mega Power Star Ram. Here are some comments on Ram Charan's Twitter birthday wish for his mother Surekha.

More people need to read this, will spread this. https://t.co/cHsdNfGEMK — seebu kumar (@seebukumar5) February 19, 2021

Wish u a many many happy returns of the day Amma...u r the proudest wife for Mega Star and proudest Mother for Mega Power Star....keep smiling keep blessings...love you — Raju Charan (@RajuCha77374782) February 18, 2021

His sister Sushmita Konidela also shared an adorable picture with her mother. In the picture, Sushmita posed with her mother Surekha and sister Sreeja. They all wore sunglasses while attending a function. Sushmita wrote that she loves her more than her mother knows. Here's her picture wishing her mother with her sister.

Ram Charan on the work front

Ram Charan made his debut with Chirutha in 2007 where he played the role of Charan. He went onto give several hit films at the box office such as Magadheera, Yevadu and Rangasthalam. He also starred in the Telugu-Hindi film Zanjeer alongside Priyanka Chopra. He was last seen in the film Vinaya Vidheya Rama and Konidela Ram and also produced the film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Ram Charan's movies that the audience is eagerly waiting for are Acharya and RRR as Alluri Sitarama Raju. The film is currently being shot and features Alia Bhatt in a pivotal role.

