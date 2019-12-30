Alia Bhatt Takes To Instagram To Show Her 'sunshine', And It Isn't Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt has been busy shooting Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Many pictures of the star cast surfaced on the internet. But currently, Alia is on vacation before she enters 2020. She had shared a sneak peek of her romantic getaway with Ranbir. She shared a picture of her watching a movie and captioned it by writing “A classic under the stars, by the water & amongst the trees.” After this, she was seen with someone else entirely. Here his what Alia Shared on her Instagram story.

Read Also| Alia Bhatt Starts Shooting For Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Alia Bhatt shares a picture of her 'sunshine'

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and shared a story where she is seen with her Bhramastra director Ayan Mukerji. The actor shared his picture where she wrote: “My sunshine is here”. The picture took the internet by storm after Alia called him her sunshine.

Read Also| Alia Bhatt Shares Glimpses Of Getaway With Ranbir Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar Calls It 'heaven'

Before Alia Bhatt left for her vacation, she also took to her Instagram to share a picture of her vanity van. In the picture, we could see her the working poster for the next Sanjay Leela Bhansali film in which Alia will be seen as Gangubai Kathiawadi. She captioned the picture by writing “Look what Santa gave me this year 📽❤️”.

Read Also| After Mocking Alia Bhatt, Gully Boy, Rangoli Says Kangana Ranaut Liked Ranveer Singh's Act

On the professional front:

Alia Bhatt will be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi. It is an adaption of journalist S Hussain Zaidi’s Mafia Queens of Mumbai which revolves around one of the most loved and renowned ladies in Mumbai of the Kamathipura brothel during the 60s. In the film, Alia will be seen alongside Vijay Raaz. It was also reported that Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ajay Devgn were approached for in cameo roles. Other than this, Alia will be seen in Karan Johar's Takht with Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Anil Kapoor.

Read Also| A Look At Alia Bhatt's Rumoured Link-ups With Her Co-stars And Former Classmates

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.