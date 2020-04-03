Shaheen Bhatt Jokes That Mahesh Bhatt Is Trying To 'metamorphose' Into A 'Greek Painter'

Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt are currently in self-isolation amid the nationewide lockdown. However, Shaheen Bhatt is still keeping in touch with her followers on social media and she often shares pictures of her quarantine life online. Recently, Shaheen Bhatt shared an adorable picture of father, Mahesh Bhatt. Shaheen Bhatt also joked about Mahesh Bhatt's new fashion sense that he developed during the lockdown.

Shaheen Bhatt shares a pic of father Mahesh Bhatt while joking about his new beret

Above is the photo of Mahesh Bhatt that Shaheen Bhatt recently shared on her social media page. The photo shows Mahesh Bhatt wearing a black T-shirt. He also sports a simple checkered beret in the image. In the caption for the photo, Shaheen Bhatt even makes fun of Mahesh Bhatt's beret and claims that he is trying to metamorphose into a Greek painter called Nikolaos during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Just a few days ago, Alia Bhatt had an interview with a popular film critic. During the interview, Alia Bhatt revealed that she was really concerned about Mahesh Bhatt's health during the pandemic, as he is over 70 years old.

In the same interview, Alia Bhatt also revealed that she had found a passion for scriptwriting thanks to her father's support. Shaheen Bhatt shared another photo a few days ago where she showed off her and Alia Bhatt's 'Writers’ room'. In the photo, Alia Bhatt was busy working on the script for her next film.

