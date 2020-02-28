Trivia About Jitendra Kumar That You Should Definitely Know About

Jitendra Kumar is a well-known face in the digital universe. His acting skills are impeccable and his performances are on par with other method actors. The very fact that in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan Jitendra Kumar plays a homosexual character, says volumes about his daring attitude. In digital space too, Jitendra Kumar has acted in numerous web-series and has done an excellent job. Here is a trivia about Jitendra Kumar that is worth a read.

Trivia

Jitendra Kumar started his career with Munna Jazbaati: The Q-tiya intern (2013). The show instantly went viral and crossed over 3 million views in a very short span. Since then, Jitendra has played many roles in TVF videos, that include Tech Conversations With Dad, and TVF Bachelor's which crossed a million views, and many others.

Jitendra rose to fame in 2019, with Kota factory, a web-series that was a huge hit. Apart from TVF videos on YouTube, Kumar has played a few significant roles in comedy sketches, movies, and web series. He is majorly known for his character 'Jitendra Maheshwari', a frustrated corporate employee in the web series TVF Pitchers, and 'Gittu', a confused bridegroom in the web-series, Permanent Roommates.

In 2020, Jitendra Kumar made his Bollywood debut alongside National Award Winner, Ayushmann Khurrana, in a movie titled Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The movie is a Hitesh Kewalya directorial, and is by the makers of films like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

The film is all about presenting the life of two gay men who are in love. It depicts their struggle to convince their families to accept the relationship. But, things are never as easy as they seem and one of the boy’s family decides to get him married to a girl. The struggle these two men go through just to be together is something that will make you emotional. The movie hit the theatres on February 21, 2020, and had a grand opening at the Box-Office.

