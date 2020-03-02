Anushka Sharma's 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil': Interesting Trivia On The Film

Anushka Sharma's role in the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil has been widely appreciated. The actress played the role of Alizeh effortlessly, according to critics. Sharma's chirpy and bubbly nature in the film attracted many fans towards the film. Listed below are some of the fun and Interesting trivia on Anushka Sharma's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Read on to know more details about the story:

Interesting trivia on Anushka Sharma's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor worked together in this movie; it was their second time collaborating in Bollywood. They were first paired together in the critically-panned film Bombay Velvet. Director Karan Johar spoke of how different this film was from his others and that Kajol was not a part of this film.

This was the first time when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan teamed up with actor Ranbir Kapoor and director Karan Johar for a film. Director Karan Johar said that he wrote the script in 30 days and that the two leading female characters were originally supposed to be Pakistani women but he later decided to change the female characters to Indian Muslims to avoid further trouble after the film ran into controversy over the casting of a Pakistani actor i.e Fawad Khan. Aishwariya Rai Bachchan's father-in-law i.e Amitabh Bachchan was upset with the bold scenes she had shot for the film.

The Censor Board later deleted three intimate scenes between Aishwarya Rai and Ranbir Kapoor from the film. Later on, around October 2016, Karan Johar had confirmed that Alia Bhatt would also make a cameo appearance in the film. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan joined the crew in Vienna during mid-October after the release of her film Jazbaa. The film had threats coming in from all sides due to the casting of Pakistani actor, Fawad Khan, in the film.

