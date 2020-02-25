The Debate
Shahid Kapoor Shows How To Stay Cool In Summers With Dapper Sunglasses, See Pics

Fashion

'Kabir Singh' fame Shahid Kapoor celebrates his 39th birthday today, February 25. On his special day, a look at all times he wore quirky sunglasses like a boss.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
shahid kapoor

Padmaavat actor Shahid Kapoor celebrates his 39th birthday today, February 25. Shahid was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Kabir Singh, opposite Kiara Advani and the movie received rave reviews from the audience.

Now, the actor is gearing up for his upcoming sports film - New Jersey. Shahid, who is also an active member of social media, does not fail to impress fans with his personal and professional whereabouts. Known for his dapper style game, Shahid quite often dons quirky sunglasses to complement his attire. On Shahid Kapoor's birthday, a look at all the times when he sported dapper sunglasses like a boss. 

Shahid Kapoor shows how to stay cool in summers with dapper sunglasses

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

A day ago, Shahid Kapoor shared a picture of himself on the ground, while promoting a brand. Birthday boy Shahid Kapoor pulled off grey joggers and wore a quirky pair of sunglasses. Not to miss the red shoes that caught eyeballs. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

Shahid Kapoor sported a light military green tee and classy joggers when he went for a trek on his bike. Shahid posed while giving a glimpse of the beautiful scenery. Take a look at his stunning box-shaped sunglasses.

Shahid Kapoor Returns To Shoot 'Jersey'; Says His Wounded Lip Is Better

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

For one of his photoshoots, Shahid Kapoor pulled off a printed shirt and pants with an orange jacket. He teamed his attire with a pair for black sneakers. All eyes were on his differently shaped white sunglasses that very well complemented his attire. 

Shahid Kapoor To Reunite With Alia Bhatt After 'Udta Punjab' In A Patriotic Film?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

Shahid Kapoor posed for a selfie donning a formal blue shirt. Flaunting his jawline, Shahid's selfie received pouring love from fans. Not to miss the aviators that made him look classy. 

From Shahid Kapoor to Sonam Kapoor; Here's how B-Town is celebrating the day of love

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

Shahid Kapoor donned a casual tee and dark-grey joggers for one of his shoots. Leaning on a bike, he posed at ease. The Kabir Singh star sported a pair of black funky glasses. 

Shahid Kapoor To Feature In A Patriotic Film After Wrapping Up 'Jersey'?

(Image courtesy: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram)

Published:
COMMENT
