Vicky Kaushal Would Rather Be On A Haunted Ship Than Do THIS; Details Inside

Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Vicky Kaushal will be seen in the upcoming horror movie Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The movie is slated to release later this month. In an interview shared by the actor on his Instagram account, he talks about the one thing that he really despises. He writes that he would prefer to be on a haunted ship rather than do this. Check out the video to find out what he hates:

Vicky Kaushal revealed in the video that he would rather be on a haunted ship than to do a leg work out. He feels that leg day is worse than being stuck on a hunted ship. He shared the video on his Instagram story and mentioned his gym timings as well. He posted the video late at night and can be seen trying very hard to complete his leg workout.

Vicky Kaushal is seen in all-black gym attire. He seems to be working out pretty hard as he can be seen cringing and grunting at the end of the video. His gym trainer is seen encouraging him to push for one more repetition, which he seems to complete with a lot of effort. Vicky Kaushal’s fans have appreciated his hard work and his dedication, calling him one of the most hard-working actors.

About Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal shared a still from his upcoming film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship on his social media account. Along with the actor, Bala actor Bhumi Pednekar will also be seen in the film. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is directed as well as written by Bhanu Pratap Singh, while Karan Johar is producing the movie. The horror film is one of the most anticipated films of the year and will hit the theatres on February 21, 2020.

