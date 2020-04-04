Alia Bhatt And Other Celebs Are Spending Their Quarantine In Quirky And Productive Ways

The entire world is currently on hold, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), covering up when you sneeze and cough is the best way to prevent this virus. Another way to stay safe from it is by doing your best job at washing your hands and by practising social distancing. Almost the entire world is now on lockdown. This means that nobody is allowed to step out of his or her house, and no social gathering can be taking place. In a situation like this, here is how some of the celebrities are making the most of their time:

Celebrities are spending their quarantine in quirky and productive ways

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is making the most of her time in self-quarantine. The actor is taking up an online course in creative writing during the lockdown. Alia shared a picture on her Instagram handle, of her laptop that shows The Craft of Plot with Brando Skyhorse and Alia’s notes. She captioned the picture, “Stay home & .. learn something new 📚”. A few days later, Alia Bhatt’s elder sister, Shaheen Bhatt also shared a glimpse of the actor busy with her laptop. Shaheen captioned the picture, “Writers’ room.”

Bella Hadid

American supermodel, Bella Hadid, seems to be making the most of her time in the Coronavirus quarantine. After starting the morning with her farm animals, Bella Hadid seems to have turned towards candle-making in the latter part of the day. She shared the whole process on her Instagram story going step by step.

Deepika Padukone

Unlike other Bollywood celebrities, Deepika Padukone is making the most of her quarantine period. The actor is seen getting involved in new activities every day. Also, Deepika makes sure to give her fans a glimpse of the various activities she does, like wardrobe cleaning, self-pampering, organising, and more.

