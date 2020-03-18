Alia Bhatt Wins A Catan Game During Her Self-quarantine Period; Sis Shaheen Shares A Pic

With the recent outbreak of the novel Coronavirus, the health officials have asked people to stay at home. Many of our favourite Bollywood actors' shoots have come to a standstill because of this and are now contained to their homes. However, Alia Bhatt is putting her self-quarantine time to the best use and here is how.

Alia Bhatt wins at a Catan game

Alia Bhatt is currently spending some quality time with her family back home in Mumbai amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. Her sister, Shaheen Bhatt took to social media to reveal the actor staying focused on an interesting game of Catan. She hilariously even captioned the picture as: “Winning at life and Catan since, like forever”.

Alia Bhatt looked very relaxed dressed in an all-white avatar. In the recent wake of coronavirus, Alia Bhatt recently shared a post asking fans to undertake all the safety measures laid down by health officials. She even asked fans to keep their hands clean but also not waste water while doing so.

Check out Shaheen Bhatt’s post here:

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt recently revealed the first look from her upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The look where the actor is dressed like a brothel owner has left fans stunned. The film is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

In addition to this, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Brahmāstra alongside her boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. It is a trilogy series directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and is slated to release later this year.

