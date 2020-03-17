Alia Bhatt And Shaheen Bhatt Share Their Favourite Childhood Memories Together

Besides being one of the most successful stars working in the Hindi film industry, Alia Bhatt also has a YouTube channel which is reportedly loved by her fans. The actor is often seen posting videos on her YouTube channel where she can be seen making her fans more acquainted with her life. This time around, Alia Bhatt posted a video along with her sister Shaheen Bhatt where the two revealed their favourite childhood memory.

Also read: 'Alia Bhatt cried after watching Guilty,' reveals BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt's favourite childhood memory

Alia Bhatt posted a video titled Sister Tag, where two answered questions in reference to one another. Alia and Shaheen were asked to reveal the funniest memory shared between the two. To this Alia Bhatt was quick to reply that her sister Shaheen Bhatt would always play pranks on her.

Also read: Alia Bhatt's throwback fangirl moment with 'Thalaiva' Rajnikanth is too good to be missed

Alia revealed that when she was younger, Shaheen would pretend to be dead and fall on the ground in order to scare her. Shaheen Bhatt also weighed in by saying that since Alia was younger, she did not have a grasp on the concept of death. Thus, Shaheen would have to pretend for five minutes before Alia could understand that something is wrong. The two jokingly concluded saying that the memory was rather traumatic than a funny one.

Also read: Alia Bhatt reveals Shaheen Bhatt used to lock her in the bathroom and put the lights off

In the same video, various other revelations about their childhood were made Alia and Shaheen. Alia Bhatt revealed that Shaheen has always bullied her as a child. To this, Shaheen was quick to reply saying that the bullying was more of making fun of Alia for being the younger sister.

Also read: From Nick Jonas to Alia Bhatt; Take a look at their popular hand emoji challenge on TikTok

Also read: Alia Bhatt's adorable childhood photos and videos are going viral online; see here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.