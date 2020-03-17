SS Rajamouli Worried About Alia Bhatt Quitting His Ambitious 'RRR' Citing Date Issues?

SS Rajamouli’s highly-anticipated film RRR is the talk of the town since its announcement. According to a media report, the makers are done with almost 90% of the film’s shoot. They are yet to shoot the part of Alia Bhatt who will be seen paired with south Indian superstar Ram Charan. Alia Bhatt was expected to shoot for the film in Pune this month. The shoot has been postponed because of the global Coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

The film’s director SS Rajamouli is now facing a big problem because of this postponement. Alia Bhatt is one of the busiest actors in the Bollywood industry. She has many films under her belt and that makes her schedule very tight. Now, the Pune schedule of RRR’s shoot has gone for a toss. According to the media reports, SS Rajamouli is now worried about Alia Bhatt and her dates as he is unsure about whether Alia will be available for the shoot once it resumes next month. The report also stated that SS Rajamouli is in contact with Alia Bhatt’s manager and is constantly following up with the manager to clear the air about her shooting dates.

Alia Bhatt is expected to resume the shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi after the summers. The report stated that because of this, SS Rajamouli is worried that the actor may just quit the film citing her busy schedule at the very last moment. The report further revealed that to avoid this, he wants to wrap up Alia’s shoot for the film as soon as possible once the shoot resumes again next month.

The Coronavirus situation is only getting worse day by day. The audience is hoping that the shoot resumes soon as the fans are eager to see Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan together on the big screen. The film is expected to release on January 8. Apart from Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt, the movie also features Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles.

