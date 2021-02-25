Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor Extend Birthday Wishes For Shahid Kapoor

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor has ruled the hearts of the audiences ever since his appearance in the film Ishq Vishq. The Udta Punjab actor, who turned 40 today, February 25th, received a lot of heartwarming wishes from his fellow actors and friends from the film industry. Shahid's impeccable acting skills and dance moves have gotten a huge fan base over the years and as the Kabir Singh star turns 40 today, here is how B-town came forward to extend their wishes.

Shahid Kapoor's birthday wishes

Jab We Met actor Shahid Kapoor turned 40 today, on February 25, 2021, and the film fraternity including his peers have showered the heartthrob of the industry with endearing posts and messages. Actors like Anushka Sharma, Vaani Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Alia Bhatt, and Shahid's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor took to Instagram and wrote heartfelt wishes for the birthday boy. While new mommy Anushka Sharma shared a picture of Shahid on her IG story and wrote, "Happy Birthday Shahid, have the best one", Kapoor's Shandaar co-star Alia Bhatt shared a black and white picture of herself and Shahid from their film's set and wrote, "Happy Birthday My Dearest Friend!!! Hope you are having the bestest day. Loads of love alwaysss and forevsss'.

Befikre star Vaani Kapoor also took to her Instagram stories and shared a dapper picture of Shahid and wished him saying, "Happy Birthday Shahid, Keep Slaying", while the newly married Dia Mirza wrote, "Shahid keep growing and keep shining." One of Shahid's most popular film Kabir Singh's co-star Kiara Advani also wished him by sharing a hilarious video from the film's shooting days, where Kapoor could be seen saying 'Kabir Abhi detox pe hai'. She also wrote, "Happiest Birthday SK".

Shahid's family members, including his younger sibling Ishaan Khatter and his wife Mira Kapoor also shared Instagram posts on the special occasion. While Khatter shared a collage of two pictures, one from his childhood where Shahid was carrying him in his arms and the other one from a recent talk show. Ishaan captioned it saying, "Zindagiiiiii kaisi hai paheli haaye. Kabhi toh hasaaye, kabhi yeh rulaaye. But through it all.. I’ll always love you, bade bhai. Happy birthday â¤ï¸". Mira Kapoor posted an adorable picture of herself kissing her husband on his cheek and wrote, "I like me better when I’m with you ðŸ’‹ Happy 40th to the love of my life. Any wiser and I’m in trouble. Lucky me you don’t look it and lucky you, I don’t show it. I love you baby."

