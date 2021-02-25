Alia Bhatt Strikes 'Gangubai' Pose At Bhansali's B'day Dinner & Poses With Director; Watch

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali turned a year older on February 24. To mark this special occasion, he organised a party at his home and amongst everyone who got papped, it was Alia Bhatt's gesture that won many hearts. At first, Alia greeted the paps and entered Sanjay's house. After this, she posed for the camera from the gallery. She struck poses in her Gangubai style, just like her character in the teaser does so. Alia was all smiles at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday party. She even posed with the latter and waved for the shutterbugs.

Alia strikes the Gangubai pose at Sanjay's party

Also Read | Bipasha Basu Wishes Husband Karan On His Birthday, Says It's Her '2nd Most Favourite Day'

For Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday party, Alia pulled off an off-shouldered jumpsuit and tied a neat ponytail. She glammed up her look with huge hoops and wore a pair of dainty heels. She is basking in the success of her recently released Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser. The makers of the film decided to unveil the video on Sanjay's birthday. Alia too penned a heartfelt note while sharing the same on social media. She wrote, "Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser. Happy Birthday, Sir. I can think of no better way to celebrate you and your birthday. Presenting a part of my heart & soul. Meet, Gangu."

In no time, the teaser grabbed the attention of many, including celebs from Bollywood and the South industry. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Masaba Gupta, Neetu Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Harshvarshan Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Ram Charan, Katrina Kaif, Sophie Choudry, Rakul Preet, Arjun Kapoor, Riddhima Sahni, SS Rajamouli, Mouni Roy, Aditi Rao Hydari, Anshula Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Soni Razdan, and several others lauded Alia's acting in the teaser.

Also Read |Vijay Deverakonda, Ramya & Charmme Are All Smiles As They Announce 'Liger's' Pack-up

The film which stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role is slated for a July 30, 2021 release in cinemas. Interestingly, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer, Radhe Shyam is also set to hit the marquee on the same day. Apart from this, Alia is awaiting the release of her upcoming movie, Brahmastra, helmed by Ayan Mukerji, alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Also Read |Kajol Digs Out Old Pic On 22nd Anniversary With Ajay, Calls Him 'very Attractive'

Also Read |Arjun Kapoor And Malaika Arora Visit Kareena Kapoor's House To See Newborn; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.