Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Character Gets High Praise From Hussain Zaidi

Alia Bhatt's upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser was released on February 24, 2020. While the fans and the whole B-Town couldn't stop praising it, there was one person who approved and appreciated the actor for her role. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Hussain Zaidi praised Ali as well as Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Read further to know what he said.

Hussain Zaidi praises Alia and SLB

The movie is based on author Hussain Zaidi's Mafia Queens of Mumbai about Gangubai Kothewali. While speaking to the publication, he talked about the teaser and how Alia is "absolutely stunning". He further praised the director and said that he was sure that Mr. Bhansali would do justice to the story and that he feels Alia and SLB have done a great job.

He further revealed that the audience has only seen the young Gangubai and the movie will further show her character grow from teenage to middle-aged woman. He thinks that the audience will see the transition in the film. He further talked about Alia's ability and her merit to express the role. Hussain claimed that he hasn't read the script nor he has seen the movie. He said that he is really looking forward to this film because of Mr. Bhansali and "Alia's repertoire of sterling performances". He further praised Alia for her performance in the movie Raazi and he hopes that she will give a fantastic performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Gangubai Kathiawadi release date

Along with the teaser, the release date of the movie was also revealed. The film is set to release on July 30, 2021, and will clash with Prabhas' most-awaited romantic drama, Radhe Shyam. The movie will also feature Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa in supporting role. Fans will also see Ajay Devgn, Huma Qureshi and Emraan Hashmi in a cameo appearance. The movie was put on hold in March 2020 because of the pandemic and it resumed in October when Alia finished the remaining portion of the movie. On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and Telugu film, RRR.

