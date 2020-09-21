Alia Bhatt Wants Kareena Kapoor's 'every Wish And Dream Come True' On Her Birthday

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has turned a year older today, i.e. on September 21, 2020. And to mark this day, several Bollywood celebrities and friends of the actor have been pouring out their heartfelt wishes for the birthday girl. Among the many, actor and co-star Alia Bhatt has gone all out to wish and pen a sweet birthday wish for Bebo.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia shared a lovely picture of them where she can be seen striking a pose in glamourous attire. In the post, Kareena can be seen wearing a grey and golden salwar kameez that consisted of mirror work and intricate design. She also completed the look with statement jewellery and opted for a sleek bun hairdo, kohled eyes and pink lips. Alia, on the other hand, sported a green Indian wear and a sheer green dupatta with golden border. She also wore traditional jewellery and opted for dewy makeup.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet note for her birthday girl. She wrote, “Happy Birthday my dearest Bebo. May every wish you make today come true”. Take a look at the post below.

Alia and Kareena’s equation

The duo shared screen space in the 2016 film Udta Punjab alongside Shahid Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh. The film was helmed by Abhishek Chaubey and revolved around the drug abuse in the affluent north Indian State of Punjab. The duo also goes on to praise each other at several interviews, talk shows and more.

Apart from Alia, several other Bollywood celebs went on to wish the actor on her big day. Celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Neha Dhupia, Katrina Kaif and more went on to share pictures and birthday wishes for the actor. Veere Di Wedding co-star Sonam Kapoor shared a post and long message for the actor. Take a look.

On the work front

Alia was recently seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 along with Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film was a sequel to the 1991 film starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the lead role. She will also be seen in Takht alongside Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Bhumi Pednekar in crucial roles. Post that, she will also be seen in RRR, Gangubai Kathiwadi and Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

