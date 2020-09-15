Remember When Jacqueline Fernandez 'quietly' Unfollowed Alia Bhatt On Instagram?

Student of the Year actors Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra were rumoured to be in a relationship a few years back. Although the duo never made their relationship official, several media reports and grapevine was abuzz that Alia and Sidharth were secretly dating. However, when Sidharth starred in A Gentleman with actress Jacqueline Fernandez, the latter secretly allegedly unfollowed Alia Bhatt once.

When Jacqueline Fernandez unfollowed Alia Bhatt

During the shooting of A Gentleman, rumours of Sidharth dating Jacqueline started doing the rounds in Bollywood. However, during their interviews, the two always dodged the question laughing it off. Soon, a report covered by Pinkvilla in 2017 stated that Jacqueline had unfollowed Alia Bhatt on Instagram and according to the portal, Sidharth was the reason behind it.

A source told the portal that Jacqueline ‘quietly’ unfollowed the Raazi actor due to a fight that took place between Alia and Sidharth for his ‘closeness’ to Jacqueline. The report further states that Sidharth and Jacqueline hit it off really well on the sets of A Gentleman in Miami. During the shoot in Miami, Sidharth and Alia had reportedly taken a break from each other which resulted in the A Gentleman lead stars getting along really well.

According to the portal, the duo would go for long drives and have dinner together post their shoots. However, when the filming was over and both returned to India, Sidharth patched up with Alia but it didn’t change his equation of friendship with Jacqueline. The report suggests that the friendship bond with Jacqueline caused a rift between Sidharth and Alia, which eventually lead Jacqueline to unfollow the Highway star.

Professional front

On the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in Netflix's Mrs Serial Killer. She will next feature alongside John Abraham in Lakshya Raj Anand directed Attack. On the other hand, Alia’s recent release Sadak 2 was embroiled in a major hatred controversy amid the ongoing nepotism debate. However, the actor has several projects lined up for her which includes Ayan Mukerji directed Brahmastra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s biographical crime film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

