Alia Bhatt Wishes Katrina Kaif 'a Lifetime Of All Things Lovely' On Her Birthday

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has turned a year older today, July 16, 2020. To mark this special day, many of her co-stars and friends from the industry have gone on to wish the actor. Among the many, actor and friend Alia Bhatt has also penned a sweet wish for Katrina.

Alia recently took her Instagram handle to share a stunning picture of her Katrina Kaif. In the pic, the actor can be seen striking a stunning pose at the beach. The actor sported a long sleeves multi-coloured outfit that consisted of a plunging neckline. Katrina completed the outfit with a quirky neckpiece and opted for a middle parting wavy hairdo, well-done brows, kohled eyes and a lip balm.

Along with this picture, Alia also penned a sweet note for her. She wrote, “Happy birthday you gorgeous gorgeous soul!! May your day be full of sunshine… oh and pancakes. I wish you a lifetime of all things lovely!!! Love you loads Katy…” Take a look at the post below.

Apart from Alia, several other celebs such as Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Sophie Choudry, Maniesh Paul, and many more. They have shared lovely pictures of the birthday girl and have also sent their best wishes to her. Fans, on the other hand, have also been sharing several posts, throwback, stills from her films and much more.

Alia Bhatt and Katrina’s equation

Incidentally, Katrina used to date Alia's current BF however, they still go on to share a good bond with each other. They are also spotted chilling with each other. The duo is also seen indulging in some social media banter where they go on to leave happy and positive comments on each other’s post.

On the work front

Katrina will next be seen in the much-awaited film titled Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. The film is helmed and bankrolled by Rohit Shetty. The film was supposed to release in March but due to the pandemic, it has been postponed to the Diwali release. Alia, on the other hand, will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. This film is also expected for a 2020 release.

