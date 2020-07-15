Arjun Kapoor Asks Fans If Handlebar Moustache Is Lopsided; Katrina Kaif Reacts

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor aptly knows how to steal the limelight with his quirky posts on social media. Be it funny videos or pictures of his dog, Arjun never fails to keep his fans entertained. Just a while ago, the actor shared a picture asking what fans think about his moustache handlebars. Have a look at it here:

Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram post

Arjun can be seen seated on a stool, as he strikes a pose. With orange colour as the backdrop, the actor can be seen dressed in a bright yellow t-shirt which is paired with denim jeans. The colour coordination between the backdrop and Arjun’s ensemble makes it pop in the eyes of the viewers. Touching his moustache handlebars, Arjun can be seen raising his eyebrow in the photograph.

This quirky post was uploaded by him to know what fans think about his moustache. He asked fans whether the left side of his handlebar is bigger than the right side. As soon as the post was uploaded fans of the actor flooded his comment section expressing what they think about his moustache handlebar.

Fan reactions on Arjun Kapoor’s post:

While a fan was too proud of his moustache, he said “Muche ho toh Arjun Kapoor jesi ho varna na ho” which means “Everyone should have a moustache like Arjun Kapoor”. Another fan expressed that everyone has to stay home and hence “who cares”. While many others flooded his comment section with sweet emoticons.

Surprisingly, it wasn’t just his fans who commented on his post, even Bollywood queen Katrina Kaif was seen concerned about his moustache handlebars. The diva expressed her concerned by commenting “uh huh” on his post. Along with her, popular hairstylist Aalim Hakim also had something to say. According to him, Arjun’s moustache is perfect. Have a look at it here:

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will next feature Dibakar Banerjee’s black comedy Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Initially, the movie was scheduled to release on July 31, 2020, however, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the release date has been postponed. The movie also stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead role.

