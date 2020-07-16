Katrina Kaif's Throwback Pic From A Set Might Make You Remember 'Namastey London'; See Pic

Recently, a throwback picture of Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif started surfing online. The throwback picture is believed to be a BTS of her previous project. Katrina Kaif was seen sporting a traditional look in red and white churidar dress while her makeup man was giving her the touch-up before the shot. Katrina is seen attending a call in the picture. Check out her throwback picture below.

Katrina Kaif’s pre-touch up photo from a movie set

READ | Katrina Kaif Shares A Happy Pic After 7 Days; Fans Say 'Missed You'

Well, this is not the first time when Katrina Kaif's unseen picture has taken the internet by storm. A couple of weeks back, a throwback picture of Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan was making rounds on the internet. In the picture, Salman Khan can be seen sporting a blue and white striped vest. He can be seen all smiles at the camera.

While on the other hand, Katrina Kaif can be seen giving a candid pose standing beside him donning a floral print salwar kameez with embroidered borders. The actor looked stunning as she opted for well-done brows, well-applied mascara, bold lips and a wavy hairdo. Check out the stunning picture below.

READ | Katrina Kaif Vs Athiya Shetty: Who Styled The Striped Pantsuit Better?

Katrina Kaif, who joined the social media in 2017, is undoubtedly one of the most popular celebrities on social media platforms. Recently, a video from her social media wall went viral, as she was celebrating her 40M followers. The video featured some previous photos and videos of the actor along with some BTS as well. Apart from the posts, the video also has a few funny yet gorgeous pictures of the star.

READ | Do You Know The Cost Of Katrina Kaif’s 'Pride Month' Dress And Shoes?

Katrina Kaif's projects

Talking about the professional front, Katrina Kaif was last seen with Salman Khan in 2019's release Bharat. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, also featured Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover in the lead. The action-comedy film was a BO hit. Bharat marked the seventh collaboration of the duo.

Katrina Kaif will soon romance Akshay Kumar on the screen in the next Rohit Shetty directorial, Sooryavanshi. The upcoming film starring the Namastey London actors was earlier slated to release in March. But, due to the pandemic, the release was postponed. Apart from Akshay and Katrina, the climax of the film will also see Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh reprising their popular characters, Singham and Simmba. The film has been made under the production banner of Dharma.

READ | Ranbir Kapoor & Katrina Kaif's BTS Video Of The Song 'Ishq Barse' From 'Raajneeti'; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.