Katrina Kaif Quiz: Match 'Tiger Zinda Hai' Actor's Iconic Looks With Her Movies

Katrina Kaif made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Boom. Though the movie was both a critical and commercial failure, Katrina Kaif managed to create a household name with her commendable acting skills. Katrina rose to fame with the movie Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya. She was featured alongside Salman Khan. The actor developed a firm foothold in Bollywood with movies like Tiger Zinda Hai, Bang Bang, Singh is King, Ek Tha Tiger among others. Katrina Kaif is celebrating her birthday today, July 16. On the occasion of the diva's birthday, here's a Katrina Kaif quiz for you to guess how much you know about her movie outfits.

Katrina Kaif quiz

Can you guess for which movie Katrina Kaif donned this traditional saree look?

Bang Bang Bharat Tiger Zinda Hai Fitoor

Guess in which movie Katrina Kaif donned this beautiful gown look?

Bharat Tiger Zinda Hai Bang Bang Fitoor

Remember in which Katrina Kaif's movie she looked sensuous in shorts and shirt look?

Ek Tha Tiger Tiger Zinda Hai Fitoor Bang Bang

Can you guess in which movie Katrina made the audience swoon over her beauty with this look?

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Fitoor Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani Zero

Guess in which iconic movie was Katrina Kaif seen sporting this look?

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Fitoor Bharat Bar Bar Dekho

This is one of the most unforgettable looks of Katrina Kaif. Can you guess in which movie she donned this look?

Jagga Jasoos Namastey London Tees Maar Khan Singh is King

Remember when Katrina Kaif set up major fashion trends of skirts and crop tops after she sported this look? Can you guess which movie is this?

Singh is King Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Welcome Maine Pyaar Kyun Kia

Guess in which Katrina Kaif's movie she was seen sporting this long blazer look?

Jagga Jasoos Namastey London Jab Tak Hai Jaan Singh is King

Remember in which Katrina Kaif's movie she set the internet on fire with this look?

Fitoor Tiger Zinda Hai Bang Bang Dhoom 3

Can you guess in which movie Katrina Kaif donned this peppy chic kind of look?

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani Jagga Jasoos Mere Brother Ki Dulhan Zero

Katrina Kaif quiz: Answers

Bharat

Bang Bang

Tiger Zinda Hai

Zero

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Tees Maar Khan

Singh is King

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Dhoom 3

Mere Brother Ki Dulhan

