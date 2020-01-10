The Debate
Alia Bhatt Denim Jacket Looks That Are Worth Taking Inspiration From!

Bollywood News

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt's fashion sense and style is loved by many. Here are some photos of Alia Bhatt in denim jackets that you can take inspiration from.

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Alia Bhatt denim jacket

Alia Bhatt has millions of followers on Instagram and the Raazi actor Alia surely knows how to give inspiration to her fans with her fashion outfits. Her dressing and styling sense has evolved a lot since her debut in Student of the Year.

Many times the actor is seen in denim outfits which giver her cool and trendy look. Denim can be worn in the form of jeans, a jacket or even in a maxi look. 

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt's Popular No Make-up Looks Off Set And On Set, Check Out Here

Times Alia Bhatt Sets Style Goals In Denim 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

In the above picture, the actor is seen in a light and breezy denim dress. The dress has cute wooden buttons and flowy bell sleeves. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor, Alia Bhatt kept her look plain and simple. She completed it with a pair of white sneakers. The actor also sported no makeup, no accessories and had her hair open.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Cheers For Mumbai City FC Along With Beau Ranbir Kapoor At Super League Match

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

For her latest flight out of Mumbai during Christmas, the actor wore a white camisole, a denim jacket, and a pair of wide-legged jeans in the same hue. She rounded off her outfit with a hold-all red tote bag, which was also perfect for travelling. To complete her look, she paired brown boots and kept her beauty look fuss-free.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

The actor can be seen sporting a chic sleeveless denim crop top with minimal makeup and a braided hairstyle which further enhances her style quotient. The actor shared this picture after had 22 million followers on Instagram. She thanked her fans with her cute picture and captioned it with words like close to her heart.

ALSO READ: Denim Shopping: Here Are A Few Hacks To Buy The Perfect Denim For You

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan To Sunny Leone: Stars Who Aced Their Denim Game In 2019

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
