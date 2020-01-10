Alia Bhatt Denim Jacket Looks That Are Worth Taking Inspiration From!

Alia Bhatt has millions of followers on Instagram and the Raazi actor Alia surely knows how to give inspiration to her fans with her fashion outfits. Her dressing and styling sense has evolved a lot since her debut in Student of the Year.

Many times the actor is seen in denim outfits which giver her cool and trendy look. Denim can be worn in the form of jeans, a jacket or even in a maxi look.

Times Alia Bhatt Sets Style Goals In Denim

In the above picture, the actor is seen in a light and breezy denim dress. The dress has cute wooden buttons and flowy bell sleeves. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor, Alia Bhatt kept her look plain and simple. She completed it with a pair of white sneakers. The actor also sported no makeup, no accessories and had her hair open.

For her latest flight out of Mumbai during Christmas, the actor wore a white camisole, a denim jacket, and a pair of wide-legged jeans in the same hue. She rounded off her outfit with a hold-all red tote bag, which was also perfect for travelling. To complete her look, she paired brown boots and kept her beauty look fuss-free.

The actor can be seen sporting a chic sleeveless denim crop top with minimal makeup and a braided hairstyle which further enhances her style quotient. The actor shared this picture after had 22 million followers on Instagram. She thanked her fans with her cute picture and captioned it with words like close to her heart.

