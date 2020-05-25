Alia Bhatt Has Featured In These Hit Songs Composed By Amaal Mallik

Amaal Mallik is known for his popular music compositions in Bollywood. He has earned his success by making some of the greatest songs of all time. He has not only composed various music singles but his songs have also featured in many movies. The musician has also worked with numerous actors and one such actor is Alia Bhatt. Take a look at some of the songs of Amaal Mallik that featured Alia Bhatt.

Times when Alia Bhatt featured in Amaal Mallik's compositions

Kar Gayi Chull

Kar Gayi Chull is one of the party songs composed by Amaal Mallik. The song features Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. The song is sung by Badshah, Fazilpuria, Sukriti Kakar and Neha Kakkar. Kar Gayi Chull has received 316 million views on YouTube. The song was originally composed by Badshah and was titled Chull but later on, the song got re-composed by Amaal Mallik and gained immense popularity. The song is written by Badshah and Kumaar.

Roke Na Ruke Naina

Roke Na Ruke Naina is one of the emotional songs from Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The movie is the second installment in the Dulhania franchise. Roke Na Ruke Naina is penned by Kumaar and sung by the soulful singer Arijit Singh. Fans have also mentioned that Arijit Singh's voice in the song has given goosebumps to them. Roke Na Ruke Naina is composed by Amaal Mallik. The song features Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. The movie is also the third collaboration between Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt following their previous films, Student of the Year and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, bankrolled by Karan Johar. Roke Na Ruke Naina has gained over 46 million views on YouTube.

Buddhu Sa Mann

The song is from the movie Kapoor & Sons and it features Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Fawad Khan, and late Rishi Kapoor. The song is sung by Amaal Mallik's brother Armaan Malik. The song has received over 13 million views on YouTube and was released on Sony Music India's YouTube channel. Buddhu Sa Mann is written by Abhiruchi Chand. Armaan Malik's voice hits the right chords in the song.

Aashiq Surrender Hua

This is another song from Badrinath Ki Dulhania. This song is sung by Amaal Mallik, Shreya Ghoshal. The music of the song is composed by Amaal Malik. Aashiq Surrender Hua has gained over 70 million views on YouTube. The song is written by Shabbir Ahmed.

