Alia Bhatt's Award Winning Movies That Fans Can Stream Online; See The List Here

Alia Bhatt has a number of awards for some of her excellent performances in various movies. These movies were also highly appreciated by the audience. Some of these movies are available on various online streaming sites.

Gully Boy

Alia Bhatt starrer film Gully Boy is considered as one of the highly appreciated films. The film also features Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Gully Boy is based on the life of a street rapper from the slums of Dharavi. Gully Boy is available to stream on Amazon Prime. Alia Bhatt received an award for this film in the best actress category.

Raazi

The film is the adaptation of Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat. The film Raazi is based on the true story involving a 20-year-old Kashmiri girl who is also an Indian agent whose role is essayed by Alia Bhatt.

The film also features Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. Raazi is streaming on Amazon Prime. The film was considered as one of Alia Bhatt's best performance as she won almost all the awards for the best actress category.

Udta Punjab

The film is based on the darker side of Punjab. For the film, Alia Bhatt swept many prominent awards in the best actress category. Udta Punjab focusses on drug abuse and how the people are affected by it. The movie features Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh in the pivotal roles. The movie is available to stream on Netflix.

Dear Zindagi

The film Dear Zindagi released in the year 2016 and was one of the most loved performances of Alia Bhatt. The film is based on the life of a young cinematographer who has a bright professional future. Her life changes when she meets a free-spirited psychologist, played by Shahrukh Khan. The film is streaming on Netflix. For Dear Zindagi, Alia Bhatt received the nomination for the best actress category.

