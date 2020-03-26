Alia Bhatt's Throwback Pic With Her Father Will Make You Want To Hug Your Father Too; See

Medical experts have witnessed rapid growth in the number of confirmed Coronavirus cases exponentially. To prevent the spread of the virus, the government of India has announced a complete lockdown all across the country for 21 days. Even Bollywood celebs are urging fans to self-quarantine and stay protected. One of them being Alia Bhatt who is following social distancing strictly and is missing her father Mahesh Bhatt.

Recently, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of her with father Mahesh Bhatt. The monochrome picture shared by her sees Mahesh Bhatt hugging Alia as she sits on her bed. The diva has also asked fans to stay home to help reduce this crisis situation.

Alia Bhatt, who stays with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, is away from her father while quarantining. Hence she suggested fans to go through old pictures when they miss their father. Have a look at the picture shared by Alia Bhatt here:

Alia Bhatt has previously shared a number of throwback pictures of father Mahesh Bhatt on her Instagram. The pictures made fans go awe. Have a look at them here:

