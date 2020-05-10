Alia Bhatt Starrer 'Student Of The Year', Other Movies That Featured Songs By Benny Dayal

Ever since her debut in Student of the Year, Alia Bhatt has won the hearts of the audience. She is not only an actor but also a vlogger and a singer. The actor sung the song Samjhawan in 2014 and she song's unplugged version has gained over 135 million views on YouTube. The actor has also collaborated with other musicians and one among them is Benny Dayal. Take a look at some Alia Bhatt's movie songs sung by Benny Dayal.

Alia Bhatt's movie songs sung by Benny Dayal

Locha E Ulfat

Locha E Ulfat is from the movie 2 States. Locha E Ulfat features Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The song is sung by Benny Dayal and the music is composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. The lyrics of the song are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song released on May 16, 2014, on T-Series' YouTube channel and it has gained over 36 million views on YouTube.

The Disco Song

The Disco Song is from Alia Bhatt's debut movie Student of the Year. Along with Alia, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan also made their debut in the movie. The song features Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. The song has gained over 131 million views and was released on September 26, 2013, on Sony Music India's YouTube channel. The Disco Song is sung by Benny Dayal, Sunidhi Chauhan and Nazia Hassan and the music of the song is composed by Vishal and Shekhar. The lyrics of the song are written by Anvita Dutt.

Let's Nacho

The song is from the movie Kapoor and Sons. The song has gained over 94 million views on YouTube. Let's Nacho is sung by Benny Dayal and rapped by Badshah. The music of Let's Nacho is composed by Nucleya and Benny Dayal. The lyrics of Let's Nacho are written by Kumaar and Christopher Pradeep.

