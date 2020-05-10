Alia Bhatt's Pictures With Katrina Kaif Will Give You Friendship Goals

Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif are among the most famous actors in Bollywood. Both the actors have collaborated in the movie Zero, where Alia Bhatt has made a special appearance and Katrina Kaif played the role of Babita Kumari in the film. Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif also have some stunning pictures together on social media. Take a look at the pictures.

Alia Bhatt's photos with Katrina Kaif

In this picture, both the actors are seen wearing the same outfit. They are wearing a white shirt with a black skirt. Both the actors have kept their hair open. Alia Bhatt captioned the image as 'twinning and winning'.

Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif clicked this picture during a party. Alia Bhatt opted for a black top with shimmery bottoms and Katrina Kaif wore a floral print outfit.

In this picture, both Alia and Katrina opted for a no-makeup look. The picture has received over 1.1 million likes on Instagram. Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif have kept their hair open. Alia Bhatt captioned the image as 'contento chicas' (happy girls).

The post has over 1.2 million likes on Instagram. Alia Bhatt is seen wearing a red tank top while Katrina Kaif opted for a white tank top. Both the actor look beautiful in the picture. Alia Bhatt captioned the image as 'Merry with Katy' with a heart emoji.

