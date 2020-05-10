On Mother's Day, Alia Bhatt Shares Selfie With Mom Soni Razdan, Calls Her 'safe Place'

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt loves her mother Soni Razdan unconditionally and her many Instagram updates with throwback pictures of her childhood speak volumes about it. On the occasion of Mother's day on Sunday, the actor shared another picture with her mother where the duo seems to be relaxing together on the bed. Dedicating the post to Soni, Alia Bhatt expressed her love as she captioned the post, "my safe place.. love you mama ❤️".

Earlier on Friday, an old video of the actor surfaced online where an 8-year-old Alia Bhatt confessed that she wants to be an actor. The adorable video is from an episode of an old reality show 'Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai', hosted by veteran actor Suresh Oberoi where Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Alia and her sister Shaheen can be seen on the stage. When Oberoi asked Alia what will she become as a grown-up, Alia says, "actress banungi".

The video also shows Mahesh Bhatt sharing how he quit alcohol. Thanking Shaheen, Mahesh Bhatt said, "I picked her in arms and she turned her face away due to the smell of alcohol coming from me. I couldn’t bear this rejection and I pledged to never touch even a drop of alcohol. Today’s she’s 13 years old and I haven’t touched alcohol since 13 years, she saved me."

On the work front

Alia Bhatt was last seen on the silver screen in the multi-starrer period drama, Kalank. Although the movie tanked at the box office, Alia's performance was lauded. The actor has quite a few lineups of movies for the upcoming years. She will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Apart from this Alia Bhatt will also star in Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Takht, and Sadak 2.

