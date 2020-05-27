Alia Bhatt's Characters In 'Raazi' And 'Kalank' Had Quite A Few Similarities

Alia Bhatt has worked in a wide range of films over the past few years. A few of her films worked exceptionally well while a few tanked at the box office. Two of her remarkable movies have been the 2018 film Raazi and the 2019 film Kalank, of which Raazi was critically acclaimed and Kalank did not do quite well with the audience. There were quite a few similarities in the way her character arc was sketched out in both the films.

Sehmat and Roop have a few similarities

1. In an uncalled for marriage

In Kalank, the character Roop is married off in a wealthy family and in return, she is offered money which will save her own family in every way possible. Even though Alia Bhatt’s character in the film Raazi is also married off without her complete willingness, the motive behind the marriage is very different. The character Sehmat’s settlement is expected to bring in greater good for the nation.

2. Dedicated women

Both the characters, Sehmat and Roop from Raazi and Kalank respectively, are strong and dedicated women. At some point in both films, they can be seen losing hope and succumbing to their emotions. However, they pick themselves up and make sure they make decisions that will help them as well as their families. Alia Bhatt’s strong performances in both the cases worked wonders for the films.

3. Similar husbands

Alia Bhatt’s better half in both films have the right blend of emotion and strength. The husband played by Vicky Kaushal and Aditya Roy Kapur, mostly stick to their tough selves but also have a soft corner for their wives. Raazi showcases a stronger husband-wife bond, as the relationship between the characters Sehmat and Iqbal Syed grows stronger with time. In the case of Kalank, the husband and wife are in a forced marriage and yet manage to be caring towards each other.

4. Traditional roots

Alia Bhatt’s work in both the films, Raazi and Kalank, was highly appreciated by the viewers. The two characters featured the actor as a woman who had strong traditional roots and family values. Both the characters had immense love for their family and made sure their loved ones were content. There were also quite a few similarities in the way the two characters were styled with Indian outfits and heavy jewellery.

