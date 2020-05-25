Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt & Other Celebs Encourage Fans To 'wear Mask' Amidst Lockdown

Bollywood celebrities have been constantly making an effort to raise awareness about Coronavirus. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan shared a post where he shared a collage of celebrities covering their mouths in order to promote ‘Wear masks, it’s safer’. The campaign was put in place by photographer Avinash Gowariker.

Amitabh Bachchan shares collage to promote safety amid the pandemic

In the collage shared by Amitabh Bachchan, one can see the actor covering his mouth by pulling up his turtleneck sweatshirt. Along with him, we can see Bollywood A-listers Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff and a few other celebrities. Check out the post below.

Avinash Gowariker had shared the individual pictures on his Instagram page along with a disclaimer, “Wear a mask..It’s safer.. PS: This is an image in a photo series I’m doing, using stock pics from older photoshoots...#WearAMaskItsSafer !! #GoCorona #StaySafe. [sic]”.

By sharing the pictures, photographer Avinash Gowariker and other celebrities have been trying to encourage their fans to always wear a mask. They have been trying to raise awareness about the potentially deadly disease. The pictures shared by the photographer were old photographs which the photographer has combined for his campaign.

Fans reaction to the collage

As soon as Amitabh Bachchan shared the collage, fans flooded it with comments and reactions. While some fans commented that Big B is an inspiration to many, a lot of the other fans showered love on the actors. Check out some of the comments below.

According to a leading media portal, Amitabh Bachchan has pledged to support 1 lakh households of daily wage workers by donating monthly rations to them. These households include spot boys, make-up artists and others belonging to the All India Film Employees Confederation. Moreover, the actor has been constantly raising awareness about the potentially deadly virus on his social media handles.

Amitabh Bachchan was a part of a short film called Family which was made to raise awareness about social distancing. The film was made in collaboration with stars from Bollywood, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema. The film was well-received by fans.

Other than Big B, many other celebrities like Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi and Prabhas have stepped forward to help people amid lockdown. They have been doing their bit for migrants, daily wage workers and those from their own industry who have run out of jobs amidst lockdown. Several other celebrities have offered their properties to be used as quarantine centres.

