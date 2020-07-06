Alia Bhatt's Films Where Her Character Had To Sacrifice For The Family; See List Here

Over the past few years, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has been a part of a wide range of Bollywood films the fall into different genres. The actor has been praised for the multiple projects that she has been a part of. The actor is known for her dedication and passion, which she put forward in her every film. Here is a look at a few movies where the actor’s character had to sacrifice for her family. Keep reading:

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Vs Karisma Kapoor: Who Wore Rainbow Hued Maxi Dress Better?

Alia Bhatt’s films where her character had to sacrifice for the family

Kalank

In the film Kalank, Roop (played by Alia Bhatt) is married off in a wealthy family, and in return, she has to offer money, which will save her own family in every way possible. Alia Bhatt’s Kalank may not have been a box-office favourite, but the film was popular among fans. It was one of the few films that saw Alia’s character sacrificing for the family. Alia Bhatt, in the movie, portrays the role of Aditya Roy Kapoor’s second wife. The film stayed in the hearts of the masses with its catchy songs, outfits, and set design.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt's First Co-star Was Neither Varun Dhawan Nor Sidharth Malhotra, But THIS Actor

Raazi

Raazi is a spy thriller film featuring Alia Bhatt in the lead and Vicky Kaushal, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajit Kapur in supporting roles. The film released in the year 2018 and is directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film is based on a book called Calling Sehmat by Harinder Sikka. The movie was a super hit at the box office.

Alia portrays the role of Sehmat, who is an ordinary Indian girl but later gets married and sent off to Pakistan, and hence, she has to sacrifice her life to serve the nation. Alia’s role is shouldered with the responsibilities of sending confidential reports to India for national security purposes.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Vs Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who Donned Similar Athleisure Suit Better?

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania is a romantic comedy flick featuring Varun as Alia’s love interest. The film is directed and penned by Shashank Khaitan. The romantic-comedy movie revolves around the love story of Kavya (Alia) and Humpty (Varun), while the former’s family plans her wedding with Angad (Siddharth Shukla).

In the film, Alia plays the role of a young, pretty, educated, and stylish girl who gets ready to be engaged to an NRI American doctor, Angad, and sacrifice her love life for the happiness of her father.

ALSO READ: Did You Know Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Were Going To Be A Part Of An Imtiaz Ali Film?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.