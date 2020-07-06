Alia Bhatt Vs Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who Donned Similar Athleisure Suit Better?

Bollywood divas Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor are widely noted for their unique fashion choices. The Udta Punjab actors never fail to make heads turn with their fashion sense. Be it a ramp walk or through their casual outings; these ladies surely give primary fashion goals to the youth. In the recent past, a picture of the duo donning a similar patterned athleisure suit surfaced on social media. Read on to know more:

Alia Bhatt

The Raazi actor was spotted walking out of Mumbai airport in track pants which were in the shades of black. Teaming her look with a white tee, Alia Bhatt looked fresher than a daisy. With simple straight hair and a matching bag in hand, the actor rounded off her look. Alia Bhatt also wore black strappy sandals and looked stunner in the outfit.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor upgraded the tracksuit trend as the actor wore a red tracksuit from Off White at a party. The Heroine actor was spotted outside Sanjay Kapoor’s residence where Kareena kept it minimal yet ready to attend the affair. Bebo wore Rainbow sneakers and completed her look with hair tied back in a ponytail and a no-makeup look. The white detailing and the way the collar looked added more style to her look. Kareena’s look proved that ‘less is more’ is the key.

Take a look at the picture here

On the professional front

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s highly-anticipated film Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor. Apart from this, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor will also be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia Bhatt is also teaming up with her father Mahesh Bhatt for Sadak 2. Alia Bhatt has also signed Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated movie RRR.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the critically acclaimed Angrezi Medium earlier this year alongside late actor Irrfan Khan. The Jab We Met actor will be next seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Lagaan star Aamir Khan. Reportedly, the film is based on the 1994 Academy Award-winning film, Forrest Gump. Moreover, the film is currently in its shooting stage and is expected to release later in 2020.

