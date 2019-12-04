This Is When Alia Bhatt Will Begin Shooting For Gangubai Kathiawadi

Fate seems to be in Alia Bhatt’s court as the actor has her kitty full with films lined up for the year 2020. Alia will be starring with beau Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in their upcoming film Brahmastra, she will also be seen in her father Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, Helmed by S. S. Rajamouli's next RRR and in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's most awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor has had a busy schedule in 2019 as she was shooting for her films and is now gearing up a busier 2020, prepping for her releases of the film.

About her upcoming film

The actor has given her fans superhit films such as Highway, Raazi, Student of the Year, Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania and Gully Boy. Alia has raised the bar a bit higher for herself. With her prolific performance, she has upped the expectations of the audience as well. In a recent interview with a leading news portal, Alia spoke about her upcoming projects and revealed that she is gearing up to begin shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi in the next few days. As disclosed earlier, Gangubai Kathiawadi will be a story based on the infamous lady don of the same name who ruled Mumbai city in the 60s.

Also read | Alia Bhatt And Family Come Together For Shaheen Bhatt's Book Launch; See Pics

Also read | Alia Bhatt Terms This South Superstar The 'most Glamorous Actor Of 2019'

She also revealed that her magnum opus film Brahmastra is also about to close to completion and Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial film Sadak 2 is 95 per cent done. She will then soon begin shooting on RRR with director S.S Rajamouli. The actor also stated that 2020 is going to be a tight year for her but she is ready to dominate the silver screen with her incredible performance.

Also read | Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Anushka Sharma Amp Up The Style Quotient At A Fashion Event

Also read | Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi To Feature This Gully Boy Actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.