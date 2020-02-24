Alia Bhatt's Eye-catching Captions Are Perfect For Your IG Posts

Apart from her acting skills, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has kept her fans amused on the different social media platforms. She keeps updating her fans about her upcoming projects, and whereabouts. Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in Kalank, is quite pro when it comes to giving a quirky caption to her pictures.

Here are a few captions from Alia Bhatt's social media handle that you can use for your next selfie, family picture or with your BFF group. Take a look below:

For selfies

When in doubt put an emoticon

Play. Seize the day. Celebrate every beautiful hair day

Sometimes... you just gotta pop up

Pause and pose if there's a spot of sunshine in your balcony and if you have an amazing photographer/friend

I have a whole universe in my mind

Shine bright, be light

I must be a mermaid, I have no fear of depth and a great fear of shallow living.

Let's wander where the Wi-Fi is weak

I walk. I look. I see. I stop. I photograph.. Hello Ji

I Desire therefore I exist

Don’t even try and knock me off my loubs

For Family

Mother - To the most inspiring, understanding, beautiful, special/light soul that exist. I love you soo much mama... thank you for being you and thank you for making me

Sister - Priceless moments with the big sister

Father - Hey pops. It's been great knowing you for the last 26 years... you're a good guy. Probably the best... also the wisest... also you're funny... did I tell you I think you're super talented too?

A whole lotta love

My happy place

For pictures of you and your BFF

Potato and leek

No one will ever be as entertained by us as US

I'll be there for youuuu... happy OUR day

We exist in moments, nothing more.

Berry Funny

In a world full of hate, BE LOVE - - oh & eat ice cream

Try try until you fly

Aim for the sky they say, and we did!

Find your tribe, love them hard

Luls and Tuts

(Cover Image Courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram)

