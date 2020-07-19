Alia Bhatt's Films That Features Her In Lively Roles; 'Dear Zindagi' To 'Kapoor & Sons'

Alia Bhatt is arguably one of the most powerful and diverse actors of the Hindi film fraternity. From playing the role of Shanaya in Student of the Year to the fearless Safeena in Gully Boy, Alia has proven her versatile range of acting prowess. Today, she has become one of the highest-paid actors of the industry who has delivered massive hits to the Hindi cinema. Here are a few of her film that features her in an aspiring and lively role.

Dear Zindagi

Released in 2016, Dear Zindagi was a coming-of-age drama movie helmed by Gauri Shinde. Starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, the plot of Dear Zindagi revolves around the life of cinematographer named Kaira, who is in search of a perfect life. She meets Dr.Jehangir, a free-spirited psychologist who helps her gain a new perspective about life. Kaira then embarks on a path to discover happiness and comfort in imperfections.

ALSO READ| Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt: Who Carried Manish Malhotra Lehenga Better?

Shaandaar

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Shaandaar is a 2015 romantic-comedy movie. It features Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles. The story follows the life of Alia Arora and Jagjindar Jogindar who are both suffering from insomnia and how they find peace alongside each other. On the other hand, Alia’s family in the backdrop of a destination wedding in London is trying to save their empire. Unknowingly, the other party is doing the same.

ALSO READ| Alia Bhatt’s Mother Soni Razdan Slams Instagram For Not Preventing Online Abuse

Kapoor & Sons

Kapoor & Sons is a 2016 drama movie helmed by Shakun Batra. The movie features an ensemble cast that includes Alia, Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Rishi Kapoor and more. The story of the movie revolves around a dysfunctional family of two brothers who visit their family, only to discover that their parents’ marriage is on the verge to collapse. The family is undergoing a financial crunch too and more drama unfolds.

ALSO READ| 'Fighter': Alia Bhatt Listens To Prateek Kuhad Song

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Released in 2014, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania was a romantic comedy helmed by Shashank Khaitan. The movie stars Alia, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Shukla in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around two spoiled brats who meet each other over the purchase of an expensive skirt in Delhi. Romance begins between the two, but the girls’ family is planning to get her arranged marriage.

ALSO READ| Alia Bhatt Shares Adorable Picture Of Her 'calm In Every Storm' & It's Not Who You Think

(Promo Image Source: Stills from Dear Zindagi & Kapoor & Sons)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.