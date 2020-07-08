Katrina Kaif Or Alia Bhatt: Who Pulled Off The Shimmery Silver Lehenga Better?

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt are known for their amazing talent and acting abilities on screen. They have delivered exceptional performances in several blockbuster films. They have also become a fashion icon for their fans over the years and have been loved by them ever since. Their impeccable style sense and elegance has charmed their fans who take inspiration from them in terms of fashion. Hence, here is a face-off from the time when both Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt wore a silver lehenga on different occasions.

Katrina Kaif vs Alia Bhatt dress face-off

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif wore her stylish silver lehenga for an award function. The actor was seen posing for the camera in her glamorous outfit. She paired the outfit with a few gold accessories and thus completed the look she was going for. The lehenga she wore was for the IIFA awards and Katrina Kaif looked quite elegant in the outfit. The shimmery finish for the lehenga made her stand out along with her accessories which looked minimalistic yet elegant on the actor. Take a look at her photo.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be seen soon opposite Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi. The cop drama has been directed by Rohit Shetty and fans are excited to watch the film. The film was initially supposed to release earlier this year; however, due to the pandemic condition, the release date has been pushed ahead.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is well known for her style sense and over the years the actor has given some major fashion inspirations when it comes to styling and fashion. One such instance happened in the recent past when Alia Bhatt donned a silver lehenga and looked absolutely elegant. Alia Bhatt’s lehenga also was shimmery, and she added several accessories to her outfit. She carried around a bag which matched very well with her lehenga. She also wore big jhumkas that complemented the aesthetic style she was going for. Take a look:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen next in Sadak 2 which is scheduled to get an online release on an OTT platform. She will also be seen in several other projects including the multi starrer film, Takht, which has been directed by Karan Johar. Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi which has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The much-awaited Brahmastra too will see Alia Bhatt in a pivotal role opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The film has been directed by Ayan Mukherjee.

