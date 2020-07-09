Alia Bhatt's Traditional Outfits From Her Movies That You Could Wear On Various Occasions

Actor Alia Bhatt has made a huge impact in the Bollywood industry, in terms of fashion. Apart from wearing fashionable outfits in her movies, the actor is also known to make a style statement in her public appearances. Right from her shimmery lehenga in Student of the Year to the beautiful Chanya cholis she wore in Kalank, her style is top-notch. Here is a collection of her top 5 traditional outfits that are perfect to wear on various occasions, take a look:

Alia Bhatt's 5 traditional outfits

Source: Pic/Still from Student of the Year movie/YouTube

Alia Bhatt made her debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Student of the Year. In the song Radha on the Dance Floor, she wore a bright pink and silver lehenga along with a pair of loop earrings and also carried a matching dupatta with it. This traditional outfit is perfect to wear on any traditional occasion like a wedding reception or an engagement ceremony.

Source: Pic/Still from 2 states movie/YouTube

Another outfit inspiration to take from Alia Bhatt's movie is her South Indian attire. In the movie 2 States, Alia Bhatt is seen wearing half-saree in most of her scenes. She was seen wearing a bright yellow south Indian saree in the song Iski Uski. She looked gorgeous in saree with a broad golden border and paired it with a blue blouse. She braided her long hair and those flower garlands completed her look.

Source: Pic/Still from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania movie/YouTube

If you have a Punjabi function to attend, recreating this look from Alia Bhat's movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania is perfect. She wore a mustard Kurti along with a pair of bubble gum pink Kameez. She wore a few golden ornaments along with her outfit and completed her look with a pair of mojdi.

Source: Pic/Still from Kalank movie/YouTube

In the song Ghar More Pardesiya, from the film Kalank, Alia Bhatt wore a white lehenga with a long white blouse. This is another outfit you could choose to wear for a traditional function. Alia Bhatt completed her outfit with a pair of jhumkas and golden bracelets.

Source: Pic/Still from Kalank movie/YouTube

In the film Kalank, Alia Bhatt is seen wearing various traditional outfits that could inspire you to recreate her look. One of her best look to recreate for a traditional function is this Mehendi colour Chanya Choli. Alia Bhatt paired her outfit with an orange dupatta, contrasting her outfit and wore oxidised ornaments to complete her look.

