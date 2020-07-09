Last Updated:

Alia Bhatt's Traditional Outfits From Her Movies That You Could Wear On Various Occasions

Alia Bhatt wears the most-perfect traditional outfits in all her movies. Here are her top 5 traditional outfits you could wear on different occasions.

Written By
Vaishnavi Navalka
alia bhatt

Actor Alia Bhatt has made a huge impact in the Bollywood industry, in terms of fashion. Apart from wearing fashionable outfits in her movies, the actor is also known to make a style statement in her public appearances. Right from her shimmery lehenga in Student of the Year to the beautiful Chanya cholis she wore in Kalank, her style is top-notch. Here is a collection of her top 5 traditional outfits that are perfect to wear on various occasions, take a look:

Alia Bhatt's 5 traditional outfits 

Source: Pic/Still from Student of the Year movie/YouTube

Alia Bhatt made her debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Student of the Year. In the song Radha on the Dance Floor, she wore a bright pink and silver lehenga along with a pair of loop earrings and also carried a matching dupatta with it. This traditional outfit is perfect to wear on any traditional occasion like a wedding reception or an engagement ceremony. 

alia bhatt alia bhatt's movies humpty sharma ki dulhania,

Source: Pic/Still from 2 states movie/YouTube

Another outfit inspiration to take from Alia Bhatt's movie is her South Indian attire. In the movie 2 States, Alia Bhatt is seen wearing half-saree in most of her scenes. She was seen wearing a bright yellow south Indian saree in the song Iski Uski. She looked gorgeous in saree with a broad golden border and paired it with a blue blouse. She braided her long hair and those flower garlands completed her look.

Also Read: Bihar Court Rejects Petition Against B'wood Celebs In Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide Case

alia bhatt alia bhatt's movies humpty sharma ki dulhania,alia bhatt alia bhatt's movies humpty sharma ki dulhania

Source: Pic/Still from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania movie/YouTube

If you have a Punjabi function to attend, recreating this look from Alia Bhat's movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania is perfect. She wore a mustard Kurti along with a pair of bubble gum pink Kameez. She wore a few golden ornaments along with her outfit and completed her look with a pair of mojdi

Also Read: Anushka Sharma's 'Sultan': Making Video Of 'Jag Ghoomeya' Song

Source: Pic/Still from Kalank movie/YouTube

In the song Ghar More Pardesiya, from the film Kalank, Alia Bhatt wore a white lehenga with a long white blouse. This is another outfit you could choose to wear for a traditional function. Alia Bhatt completed her outfit with a pair of jhumkas and golden bracelets. 

Also Read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: This Photo Of Neetu Kapoor Shows The Various Roles She Has Aced

Source: Pic/Still from Kalank movie/YouTube

In the film Kalank, Alia Bhatt is seen wearing various traditional outfits that could inspire you to recreate her look. One of her best look to recreate for a traditional function is this Mehendi colour Chanya Choli. Alia Bhatt paired her outfit with an orange dupatta, contrasting her outfit and wore oxidised ornaments to complete her look. 

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan And Hema Malini's Last Film Together In The 80s Was 'Nastik'; Read Trivia

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all