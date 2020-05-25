Alia Bhatt's Films Where She Essayed The Role Of An Ambitious Woman

Alia Bhatt has time and again proved her outstanding acting skills and has carved a niche for herself in a very short span of time in Bollywood. She kickstarted her career in the Hindi cinema with Student of the Year, that got released in the year 2012. The actor has essayed several unconventional roles in movies and has won the hearts of the audience with several movies. She has delivered several hit films. Her performance in each movie has impressed the fans. With all that said now, here are Alia Bhatt's films where she essayed the role of a character with strong ambitions:

Alia Bhatt movies with strong ambition characters

2 States

2 States, released in 2014, is directed by Abhishek Varman. The romantic-comedy-drama features Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ronit Roy, Amrita Singh, Revathi Nair and Shiv Kumar Subramaniam in prominent roles. The film is adapted from a novel holding the same name, written by Chetan Bhagat. The movie received positive responses from the viewers and the soundtracks were also quite popular.

However, there was yet another interesting thing that grabbed the attention. Alia Bhatt's character in the film has a strong ambition. Alia Bhatt essayed the role of Ananya Swaminathan, who is a showcased as an independent and confident girl.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the 2017 romantic-comedy film features Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the key roles. The movie marked the third collaboration between popular on-screen couple Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. The movie is the second instalment of the Dulhania franchise.

The storyline received praises from the audience and the movie managed to bag several awards. Alia Bhatt's character with strong ambition was one of the highlights of the movie. Alia Bhatt essayed the role of Vaidehi Trivedi in the movie. Her character is shown to be an aspiring air hostess hailing from rural regions of India, who refuses to conform to her fiance's family expectations.

Gully Boy

Directed by one of the prominent directors in Hindi cinema, Zoya Akhtar, this movie got released in 2019. The musical drama features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Siddharth Chaturvedi in the key roles. Alia Bhatt essayed the role of Safeena in Gully Boy.

The actor portrays the character of a girl who is strong in love and passionate about her career and often fights with aims to live her life according to her wishes and desires. The movie won numerous awards and accolades and became the second movie to bag all four acting awards. Check out the trailer of the movie:

