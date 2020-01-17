Alia Bhatt To Janhvi Kapoor: Celeb-inspired Ways To Style A Bandhani

When it comes to fashion, there is no particular way to style. You can style one look in multiple ways and look elegant and classy. While fashion sense and style is a personal game, you can always take cues from celebrities. It can be the trends or the way they style attire on a daily basis.

Recently, one trend that has been noticed in the wardrobe of almost all B-towners is the bandhani. Many leading fashion icons like Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan gushed over the bandhani.

The celebs have their own way of styling the bandhani. Some opted for pretty suits while there were some that opted for a traditional print. Irrespective of the choices, it cannot be ignored that bandhani has become a staple this season.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra To Kareena Kapoor: Celeb-inspired Ways To Help You Rock The Bareback Trend

ALSO READ | Ananya Panday To Deepika Padukone: Celeb-inspired Spring Wears To Add To Your Wardrobe

Here are celebrity-inspired ways you can style a bandhani

Alia Bhatt

Alia, who is known for her incredible fashion choices, rocked in two bandhani styles the previous year. The first one was saree with predominant colours like pink and green, the saree which she sported during the promotions of Kalank. The actor paired it with a sleeveless blouse and accessorised the simple saree with a maang tikka. The second look, which is a more recent one, is when she went for a suit styled in a bandhani coloured green.

Janhvi Kapoor

This is one of the best-styled looks of the actor. Janhvi was in Udaipur when she sported this bandhani saree. Draped in myriad shades of green saree, she paired it with a green sleeveless blouse. The texture of the blouse was velvety.

Sara Ali Khan

The ever-smiling actor sported a vibrant bandhani saree. Mixing together the freshness of pink and yellow, she matched the saree with a pink blouse. Take a look.

Deepika Padukone

Quite similar to what Alia wore, Deepika opted for a green bandhani style attire. But she added a twist to her attire. Deepika opted for indo-western style bandhani attire. Take a look.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra To Lady Gaga: Quirkiest Celeb Outfits That You Must Check Out

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone To Anushka Sharma: Celebrity-approved Statement Sleeves In Trend

Promo Image Courtesy: Instagram - stylebyami / manishmalhotra05 / saraalikhan95

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.