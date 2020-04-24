Shraddha Kapoor And Alia Bhatt In Blazer; Who Wore It Better?

Shraddha Kapoor never fails to impress the audience with her stellar performances and her fashion game. The actor who is quite active on social media entertains her fans through her stunning pictures. 2 States star Alia Bhatt has won the hearts of millions through her acting skills and her style game. She is known for her roles in movies including Highway, Raazi, Dear Zindagi and many more. Recently, the two actors were spotted wearing similar outfits. Take a look and decide who sported the style better. Check out their photos in similar styles.

Shraddha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in blazer styles

Shraddha Kapoor can be seen sporting an all-green blazer suit in the picture below. The actor paired her outfit with some dainty accessories like rings. She completed her look by opting for white heels and opted for a straight hairdo. Fans cannot get enough of her stunning look in the picture shared:

Alia Bhatt's bold look in the picture shared by the actor on her Instagram page won the hearts of millions. She can be seen sporting a floral printed blazer and bell-bottom styled bright red pants. The actor completed her look by opting for a messy hairdo and blue block heels.

Fans quickly noticed the similarities in the outfit style and the looks sported by Sharddha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The dark-green blazer and the floral printer-blazer are something that grabbed the attention of the fans. The fashionistas always entertain and impress the fans with their sartorial choices and their fashion styles and this choice was no different.

