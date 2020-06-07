Alia Bhatt Shares Gorgeous Sun-kissed Picture Amid Lockdown, See Pic

Amid the lockdown, several Bollywood beauties are taking to social media to update fans with their daily activities at home. Recently, Alia Bhatt shared a picture on the Internet where she can be seen gazing at the sunset while indulging in deep thinking. Apart from the breathtaking picture, what caught the attention of the fans was the amazing caption which reminded them of a famous movie.

Alia Bhatt shares a sunkissed picture

The Raazi actress treated her fans with a sun-kissed picture on her Instagram page. In the picture shared, fans can catch a glimpse of the actress gazing out at the beautiful sunset from her balcony. Alia looks gorgeous as she looks out while the beautiful rays of the sun fall on the actress's face. But it is the Kalank actress's caption that has grabbed the attention of all. Sharing the photo, Alia captioned it with the iconic romantic song Suraj Hua Maddham.

Several friends of the actress poured in their love for the picture while praising the beauty of the actress. Sophie Choudry was the first one to drop a comment and called her “gorgeous girl.” Aditi Rao Hydari poured in her heart for the picture by posting a heart-shaped emoticon. Alia’s BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor also shared her take on the picture and called the actress “her chaand.”

Recently, Alia grabbed attention in the series of pictures shared by Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor on Instagram. In the pictures, Alia, Ranbir, Shaheen Bhatt, and Riddhima were posing for a photo where Ranbir was pretending like he is off to sleep already. In the other pictures, Alia can be seen striking a pose for a perfect selfie with Riddhima and her sister Shaheen.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, recently, an entertainment source gave sneak peek into the shooting schedule of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming flick Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt. According to an online report, the team of Gangubai Kathiawadi is likely to start shooting from the third week of June. The report also cleared the air around dismantling of the set of the film, worth Rs. 6 crores.

As the Maharastra government has granted permission to resume shoots of TV, films, and web-series under certain conditions, Alia Bhatt starrer will be one of the first movies to resume shoots. According to the report, the makers are in the process of acquiring the required permission from the state government to resume shooting. The report stated that if everything goes right, makers are hopeful to resume shoot by the third week of June.

(Image credit: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram)

