Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt Or Kriti Sanon, Who Slays Better In Short Hair?

Amid coronavirus lockdown, the Bollywood celebs have been spending time with their family and loved ones. Meanwhile, actors like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt can be spotted slaying in their new haircuts at home while quarantining. After these two divas, even Kriti Sanon joined the bandwagon of actors opting for a quarantine hair cut at home itself. Check out, which of these actors slayed the short hair look, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt or Kriti Sanon.

Deepika Padukone

Taking to Instagram, Deepika Padukone surprised her fans with a picture flaunting her new hairstyle. Even though the Om Shanti Om debutant got the haircut before the lockdown was imposed, the hairdo looks perfect for the summer style. Here, she can be spotted donning her nightdress. The Bajirao Mastani actor opted for a straight haircut. Take a look at Deepika Padukone's photos in short hair.

Alia Bhatt

After a couple of days into the lockdown, Alia Bhatt took her social media to share a picture flashing her new hairdo. The Student of the Year debutant shared a post-workout picture on Instagram, where she also flaunted her haircut done at home. In the picture, she can be spotted sitting down comfortably on a yoga mat, sporting her workout outfit. In the caption, Alia Bhatt talked about her workout regime and also mentioned, "P.S - Yes I cut my hair AT HOME - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop chop 💇‍♀️💜".

Kriti Sanon

Unlike Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon recorded the video of her sister Nupur Sanon chopping her hair. The Luka Chuppi actor shared the video on Instagram. She captioned the post as "Baal baal bach gaye... 💇🏻‍♀️ Watch it till the end to see for yourself! Have never ever gone this short! And I Love It!!!😍❤️💃🏻💃🏻Thank you @nupursanon for such a refreshing cut💞💞 P.S. You did scare me with your goofy wicked smile and the fact that u were constantly moving your booty on the punjabi tracks while you had my precious tresses in your hand! 🤪😂". Check out Kriti Sanon's photos in her new summer hairdo.

