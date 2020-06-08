Bhumi Pednekar Vs Alia Bhatt: Who Wore The Red Saree Better?

Bhumi Pednekar and Alia Bhatt are widely admired for their ravishing style statements. However, the divas of the industry are often seen sporting similar outfits, and Alia Bhatt and Bhumi Pednekar were once caught in such a situation. Here's a look at the time when the two stars sported similar gorgeous red sarees. Check out their pictures here.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar pulled off a classy red saree for the promotions of her movie, Sonchiriya. To go with it, she went for a huge pair of danglers. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor glammed up her look with her basic go-to hairstyle. She opted for minimal makeup and wore a light tint of brownish lip colour. Bhumi Pednekar's poised expressions caught everyone's attention. Fans in huge numbers commented on her photos. Check out.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt sported a similar red saree for one of her events in the industry. Not to miss the amazing huge danglers that complimented her look. The actor opted for a sleek hairdo and minimal makeup. With no hand accessories, the 2 States actor looked perfect.

On the work front

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen with Vicky Kaushal in Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. The actor will next be seen on the big screen in the upcoming film, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The comedy-drama also stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Vikrant Massey and Amol Parashar.

The Bollywood diva also has two widely spoken films in her kitty, namely, Durgavati and Karan Johar’s multi-starrer movie Takht. However, the release dates of these movies are yet to be officially announced. While Durgavati is a horror-thriller starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, Takht is a periodic drama featuring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra opposite, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. In addition to this, she will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia is also teaming up with her father Mahesh Bhatt for the first time for Sadak 2. She is also a part of Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated flick, RRR.

