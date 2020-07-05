Alia Bhatt's First Co-star Was Neither Varun Dhawan Nor Sidharth Malhotra, But THIS Actor

With her stupendous performances in blockbuster hits like Raazi, Udta Punjab, and Gully Boy, Alia Bhatt has not only cemented her place in Hindi Film Industry but, also proved herself as a bankable female star. Generally, it is believed that she made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year in 2012, but the truth is something else.

In SOTY, Alia shared screen-space with Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. But as per facts, it was a giant movie star opposite whom Bhatt made her acting debut much-before. To know who that star was, keep reading ahead.

Who was Alia Bhatt's First Male Co-Star?

Varun Dhawan at a recent digital event revealed a riveting fact about his Badrinath Ki Dulhania co-star and good friend Alia Bhatt. The actor, during the live group chat, introduced Khiladi Kumar, Akshay as Alia's first co-star. This not only stunned the netizens but also ardent AB's fans.

As soon as Varun did this, both Alia and Akshay Kumar cracked up laughing. Varun said this because even though Alia Bhatt's first movie as a lead was certainly Dharma Productions Student of the Year, but it wasn't her first Bollywood film ever.

Back in the year 1999, Alia Bhatt played the role of a young Preity Zinta in the movie Sangharsh. Akshay Kumar played the male lead in the critically acclaimed thriller-drama. It was a popular film of the 90s era, which is most remembered for Ashutosh Rana's spectacular performance in a negative role, and the track Haa Mujhe Raat Din.

Sangharsh was bankrolled by Alia Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt, and directed by filmmaker Tanuja Chandra. Akshay and Preity played a romantic couple in the movie.

That's how Varun revealed this Alia Bhatt trivia on the digital platform. Coming back to Alia Bhatt, the stunning actor participated in the live webinar to talk about her upcoming film Sadak 2 on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Sadak 2, as the name suggests is 1991 Sadak's sequel. It is a romantic-thriller starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kup, Gulshan Grover, and Jishu Sengupta. The celebrated filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has directed a film after a gap of 21 years, and Sadak 2 will be Alia and Mahesh's first full-fledged mainstream Bollywood film as an actor-director Jodi. The Highway actor recently took her Instagram to share the poster of Sadak 2 which will release on July 24, 2020. Have a look-

