Arjun Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's 'Offo': Making Of The Song From '2 States'

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is known for his dapper looks and unconventional movie choices. He has starred in several memorable romantic films like Ishaqzaade, Half Girlfriend, and 2 States. But out of them all, 2 States is definitely special because it is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel under the same title. From performances, songs to dialogues, everything about this Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer was a rage. We recently stumbled upon the video which showcases the making of Offo song from the film, have a look.

Throwback Making Video of the Song Offo from 2 States

Offo is a peppy romantic track from 2 States penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya featuring Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The song is about the journey of Krish and Ananya in the movie over a period of two years in college.

The video starts with Arjun Kapoor talking about Offo as a majorly non-lip sync song. Thus, the actors' performance in the track was the main focus. Then post that, the choreographer of the track Remo D'Souza adds the challenges he had to face in order to formulate the video keeping in mind the journey of the love-birds in this Abhishek Verman movie. As per Remo, Offo is the toughest track to choreograph in the entire album.

The terrific trio of Shankar, Ehsaan, and Loy composed the music of 2 States. The music maestros said that the unconventional lyrics of Arjun Kapoor track made everything very smooth for them. Interestingly, Aditi Singh Sharma and the lyricist of Offo Amitabh Bhattacharya sang the foot-tapping track. Arjun Kapoor also talked about how they showed different seasons via festivals in the track. From holi to dandiya, they played everything to make the song more appealing.

Arjun Kapoor also shared a funny incident about a portion of the song in which he on purpose threw colour on Abhishek, the director of the film because he hates colours. Abhishek took this prank with a pinch of salt and Arjun Kapoor's co-star Alia Bhatt was also a part of the mischief. Alia too in the making video shared her thoughts about the track, she said it was a fun song to shoot.

2 States is a story about a young Punjabi Boy and South Indian girl who meet in a prestigious institute and fall in love. After being in a relationship for a couple of years, they decide to tie the knot. But little did they know that their different cultural backgrounds turn out to an obstacle in their love story. 2 States did great business at the box-office and minted over Rs.175 crores.

