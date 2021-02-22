Prabhas' Look In 'Adipurush' Sets Internet On 'fire', Fans Say 'King Of Transformation'

Prabhas' upcoming flick Adipurush caught the eye since its announcement in mid-2020. Helmed by Om Raut, the film will also feature Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. The periodic action-drama film is slated to release in August 2022. On Feb 21, a Twitter user shared the look of Prabhas in Adipurush. Sporting an off-white chic golf cap, the actor looks vogue in his moustache look.

A peek into Prabhas' 'Adipurush' look

In this Twitter post, a fan page of Prabhas posted the latter's unseen pictures of his appearance in periodic action-drama, Adipurush. Here, the lead stunned in a grey shirt, accesorised with a golf cap and tinted glasses. He was also seen sporting a rough moustache look. The fan page drew attention to Prabhas' 'meesam', that's Telugu for a moustache. The user also hailed the actor's transformation from one film to another. Prabhas in Adipurush is gaining immense attention, ahead of the film's release. Take a look.

That Look 🔥🔥

That C-U-T-O-U-T 🔥

That Meesam 🔥

That Transformation From One Movie To Another Movie🙏💥



Just #Prabhas Things 🤙😍#Adipurush pic.twitter.com/npXYDSAP8X — VARMA™ (@OnlyForPrabhass) February 21, 2021

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Prabhas are going gaga over the look. One of the users wrote, "looks like Chadwick Bosman endings". Another added, "Media motham lo Trend Aina Pics" (media needs to trend Prabhas' pics). One of the Twitter posts read as, "Recent Click Kora meesam with thick Beard" (Cora Mustache With Thick Beard). Check out some more fans' reactions below.

Days gap lo ila looks marchadam Body Shape marchadam only #Prabhas valle avudhi 🙏



King of transformation 😎#RadheShyam #Salaar #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/clFRlx3rat — Prabhas is my world ❤️ (@harshith_rebel1) February 21, 2021

Adipurush release date:

Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush is slated to release on August 11, 2022. The film will feature the former as Adipurush, the role of Lord Rama and the latter will be seen playing Lankesh, the demon King Ravan. The film is reported to be an adaptation of the Indian epic that revolves around the triumph of good over evil.

