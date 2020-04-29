Popular Alia Bhatt's Songs Penned Down By Irshad Kamil; From 'Maahi Ve' To 'D Se Dance'

Making her glamourous debut in the movie Student of the Year 2, Alia Bhatt left everyone stunned with her performance in the movie Highway. From fitting perfectly in every Bollywood role to making the hook step of a song popular, Alia Bhatt is also known to have lent her voice for a couple of Bollywood songs. She had also featured in some popular Bollywood numbers whose lyrics were written by Irshad Kamil. Here is a list of all the Alia Bhatt songs that were written by Irshad Kamil.

Alia Bhatt's iconic Bollywood songs written by Irshad Kamil

Alia Bhatt got her breakthrough with Imtiaz Ali's movie Highway. She played the role of a young bride who gets abducted right before the day of her wedding, in the movie Highway. As the movie progresses, Alia Bhatt seems to fall in love with her new life and finds a new meaning for it. Some songs from the movie like Maahi Ve and Patakha Guddi, written by Irshad Kamil became immensely popular.

Maahi Ve

Patakha Guddi

The song Maahi Ve featured actor Randeep Hooda and Alia Bhatt and depicted their journey as she grows fond of her abductor. The song Maahi Ve was sung by A R Rahman. Alia Bhatt was seen as a bubbly and bindaas girl in the song Patakha Guddi. The song was sung by Sultana and Jyoti Nooran.

Alia Bhatt was also seen in the rom-com movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, opposite actor Varun Dhawan. The songs D Se Dance and Daingad Daingad were some popular songs from her movie. Alia Bhatt was seen as a bride-to-be who falls in love with actor Varun Dhawan. The story follows their lives and how they struggle to be with each other towards the end.

D Se Dance

Diangad Daingad

The songs D Se Dance and Daingad Daingad written by Irshad Kamil featured actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Both the songs from the movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania were written by Irshad Kamil. The song D Se Dance was sung by Vishal Dadlani, Shalmali Kholgade & Anushka Manchanda while Daingad Daingad was sung by Divya Kumar, Akriti Kakkar, Pratibha Baghel, Deepali Sathe, Niharika Sinha & Udit Narayan.

