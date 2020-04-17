Songs Penned By Irshad Kamil That Feature Sonakshi Sinha | See Full List Here

Sonakshi Sinha is a popular Bollywood actor and singer. She has a different spark in acting and is a very confident actor in the industry. Dabangg was a super hit movie of the actor. Since then, the actor’s stunning performances throughout her career in movies were Lootera, Rowdy Rathore and Holiday.

It has been observed that the song-writer Irshad Kamil had penned songs many times for Sonakshi Sinha’s film. She has been featured in many songs that are written by Irshad Kamil. Here are some of those songs. Have a look-

Naina Ashq Na Ho

Naina Ashq Na Ho is one of the most soulful songs from the popular patriotic film Holiday. Naina Ashq Na Ho from the 2014 movie Holiday is penned by Irshad Kamil and composed by Pritam Chakraborty. Arijit gave his melodious voice to make the song, Naina Ashq Na Ho a hit. The film starred Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles directed by A.R. Murugadoss.

Yeh Jo Halki Halki Khumariya

Yeh Jo Halki Halki Khumariya song is from the film Son of Sardar. The song, Yeh Jo Halki Halki Khumariya was sung by the great singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and composed by Sajid-Wajid. The lyrics of this romantic melody was penned by Irshad Kamil. The film, Son of Sardar starred Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Juhi Chawla in the lead roles along with Salman Khan in an cameo.

Blame The Night

Blame The Night is another song from the movie Holiday penned by Irshad Kamil for the stars Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Kumar. It is from the film Holiday. The singers of this party theme song were Arijit Singh, Aditi Singh Sharma, and Piyush Kapoor. The song was composed by Pritam. It was produced under the banner of Zee Music Company.

Aaj Dil Shaayraana

Aaj Dil Shaayraana is another song from the film written by Irshad Kamil. Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Kumar are seen featuring in a romantic set up in this song sung by the soulful singer Arijit Singh. Aaj Dil Shaayraana song was composed by Pritam under the banner of Zee Music Company.

