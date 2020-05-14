Alia Bhatt's 'Gully Boy', 'Udta Punjab', And Other Movies Rated High On Rotten Tomatoes

Alia Bhatt is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. She has acted in various movies throughout her career. Alia has been an inspiration to her audience with her acting and fashion. She was last seen in the multi starer Kalank that failed to impress the audience. Alia Bhatt has also worked in some movies that are highest rated on Rotten Tomatoes. Take a look.

Alia Bhatt's highest-rated movies

Gully Boy

The movie is about a Murad (Ranveer Singh) who wants to become one of the greatest rappers of all time. Alia Bhatt plays the role of Safeena Firdausi, who is Murad's girlfriend in the movie. The movie is directed by Zoya Akhtar and has received a Tomatometer score of 95%.

Zoya Akhtar’s excellent Gully Boy is streaming on Prime as of today and I absolutely recommend it. It was one of the better unsung movies (stateside at least) of 2019 and one I was so thankful to catch in theaters. The musical numbers are incredible. Seek this one out. pic.twitter.com/bImsFtB1qv — Brandon Streussnig (@BrndnStrssng) May 11, 2020

Raazi

Raazi has received a Tomatometer score of 100%. The story of the movie is about Sehmat Khan, who is an undercover RAW agent in the film. The role of Sehmat Khan is played by Alia Bhatt. The cast of the movie also includes Vicky Kaushal, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma, Soni Razdan, and many more.

Kapoor & Sons

Kapoor & Sons was a hit and won five awards at the Filmfare. The movie has received a Tomatometer score of 100%. The plot of the movie is about two brothers, Arjun Kapoor (Sidharth Malhotra) and Rahul Kapoor (Fawad Khan). Alia Bhatt plays the role of Tia Malik in the movie who is also Arjun Kapoor's (Sidharth Malhotra) love interest.

PHOTOS | Kapoor & Sons movie review in picshttps://t.co/F9PrZfYsJ5 pic.twitter.com/Iz2jKtf0f8 — ieentertainment (@ieEntertainment) March 19, 2016

Udta Punjab

Udta Punjab features Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor, to name a few. The movie has received a Tomatometer score of 91%. The movie received mixed reviews from the audience. The film is directed by Abhishek Chaubey.

Udta Punjab Movie Review - Above all the controversies and hypes https://t.co/lUcdfwXS80 pic.twitter.com/j3hBRl0vil — IndiaGlitz - Tamil (@igtamil) June 17, 2016

